Picos de Europa, Spain by Helena Paixao

For a long time that Picos de Europa, located in the principality of Asturias, Spain, was on my wish list of places to visit and photograph. When I finally got there I didn’t get disappointed. It was quite the opposite, I was overwhelmed by the breath taking scenery! To everywhere I looked the beauty and greatness of the landscape was simply heart filling - since the smallest mountain, lakes, flora and fauna to the highest and inaccessible mountain. Even in grey days the beauty of the landscape stands out.

In this particular day, I was exploring the well-known lake De La Ercina, and its surroundings, when I came across this small and nameless lake. Although small, its pleasantness could peer the magnificence of the distant and imposing mountains… I fell in love… I sat down, took some minutes to absorb the peacefulness, the serenity, and only then tried to catch all this in a single picture.