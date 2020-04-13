Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I went with a friend to the mountains, heading to few places with waterfalls, have been trying those places but many time we fail due to bad weather/rain. After several attempts, on this trip in May 2017 it was the perfect weather and lighting. The location is at 1 hour drive from where I stay, some off road route we took, but on location it was fairly easy to take the shot regardless standing over the rocks and water passing under our legs, I could always find a sturdy rocks to use.

This was at a Village called Phini in the Troodos mountains of Cyprus, Platres area. We visited the place in the middle of May, thus the green leaves on the trees. Also recommended to visit this spot during November early December as the falling brown leaves would be all over the scene. I will be visiting again in the next opportunity. Lovely place.