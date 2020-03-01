User Icon
Philipp Jakesch • Polar Summer Adventure

Philipp Jakesch • Polar Summer Adventure
Taking a trip to Lapland might sound like something you would only want to do at Christmas. But Philipp Jakesch has the info about how a chilly journey can provide unique landscape opportunities
PHILIPP JAKESCH

I was familiar with this region from documentaries and magazines. During winter the nights are endless, and so are the days during summer. There is a fascination to it, so I had to come up with a plan to convince my wife to take a polar adventure.

We both love the outdoors and being around nature, but minus 30°C and almost no sunlight was probably not the best advertisement for it. So, we started thinking of a different approach, a cheaper and more comfortable way to be there.

We love to paddle and I am absolutely obsessed with photographing water, so we built our trip around that. After a few weeks of planning we ...

