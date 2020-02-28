Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Phare du Petit Minou in the district of the commune of Plouzané in the department of Finistère marks the passage of the Strait of Brest. Its identifier is Fl(2)WR.6s, its range is 19 nm. What makes it attractive to photographers is the winding, paved path that leads across an arched bridge to the lighthouse - really a beautiful place.