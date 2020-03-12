Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Phare De L'Ile Verte is more than 150 years old lighthouse on the rocky landscape of the river Saint Lawrence in Quebec province of Canada. The warm evening light during that summer and the reflection in the coastal region gives the unique opportunity to landscape photographers. During my visit, the sky was overcast so the entire day was not much fruitful for photography. However as dusk appeared, the sky started changing. I was waiting at the place where the picture was taken because of the small pool of water which was creating the reflection. Though it was a small window with that light, I could make couple of images capturing those colors and the reflection.