This is an image from a most impressive visit of the Norman coast in France. The straight path leading to the lighthouse, paved with stones, invited me to decide for a symmetrical composition. Altough I only rarely make use of this kind of arrangement in my images, I thought it might accentuate the majestic steadyness of the subject aptly in this case.