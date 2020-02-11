User Icon
Petit Minou Lighthouse, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

Petit Minou Lighthouse, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo
My goal was to photograph this lighthouse at sunrise or sunset. Unfortunately, its geographical location means that the only period in which it is possible is for a few days in December only (a bit like having the sun under the arch of Durdle Door in Dorset: same time of the year!). The place is superb from every angle: I will come back!

