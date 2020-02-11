Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My goal was to photograph this lighthouse at sunrise or sunset. Unfortunately, its geographical location means that the only period in which it is possible is for a few days in December only (a bit like having the sun under the arch of Durdle Door in Dorset: same time of the year!). The place is superb from every angle: I will come back!