When I drive up to the Sonoma County countryside for sunrise shoots, I always pass by this little pond on a small family operated creamery and cheese shop. The deciduous trees on the other side of the pond are particularly striking in the winter, but even more so on foggy winter mornings like this. Needless to say, I had to stop to get this. I've been by several times since, but have never seen it quite like this again. The conditions were far more empowering than they were challenging.