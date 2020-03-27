User Icon
You are at:»»»Petaluma, California, USA by Paul Porter
Reflections Assignment

Petaluma, California, USA by Paul Porter

By on 0 Comments

Petaluma, California, USA by Paul Porter
Views: 1,161


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

When I drive up to the Sonoma County countryside for sunrise shoots, I always pass by this little pond on a small family operated creamery and cheese shop. The deciduous trees on the other side of the pond are particularly striking in the winter, but even more so on foggy winter mornings like this. Needless to say, I had to stop to get this. I've been by several times since, but have never seen it quite like this again. The conditions were far more empowering than they were challenging.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®