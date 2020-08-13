All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Right after the shelter in place order took effect and I realized I would be limited to the places I could take pictures I decided to learn some new techniques that I could practice by my home. I had always been fascinated with the intentional movement images I had seen and decided to try my hand. There is a birch grove at the end of my street where I made my first attempt at this technique. This is one of the images from that shoot.