Picture Story

Beauty on vacation or travel can always be frustrating or amazing when it comes to photography. We depend on weather and limited time we have.

This spot have a great view and can be taken in all year and in all kind of weather.

I wake up before sunrise, and sadly wasn't really great view, Was waiting till sunrise and there was a little light coming from fog.

I use lee filter system, ND10 stop for smoothen the lake and soft grad ND0.9 stop.