Pernica Lake, Maribor, Slovenia by Andrija Majsen
Pernica Lake, Maribor, Slovenia by Andrija Majsen

Pernica Lake, Maribor, Slovenia by Andrija Majsen
Beauty on vacation or travel can always be frustrating or amazing when it comes to photography. We depend on weather and limited time we have.

This spot have a great view and can be taken in all year and in all kind of weather.

I wake up before sunrise, and sadly wasn't really great view, Was waiting till sunrise and there was a little light coming from fog.

I use lee filter system, ND10 stop for smoothen the lake and soft grad ND0.9 stop.

