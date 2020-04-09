Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Pendleton Creek is a remote creek in Blackwater Falls State Park, WV. It is a steep running creek with no trail. There are several falls along the creek and there are two that get the most attention. This one is the hardest to get to and in my opinion, the most photogenic. When I finally made it down to the falls, I noticed some nice swirl action with some of the fallen leaves. Unfortunately it was still fairly bright and I had left my ND filters in my other camera bag. In order to get the swirls, I had to stop the aperture all the way down and wait for an occasional cloud in order to get a slow enough shutter speed.