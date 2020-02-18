Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I love doing night photography, but where I live there is too much light pollution, so I drove up to the coast of Maine to take a workshop at the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse. This was taken on a cold spring night while waiting for the milky way to rise. It is a stack of 70 30-second exposures for the star trails and 1 5 minute exposure for the land.