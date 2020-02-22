Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was on a trip to the Portland Maine area late last March. On my final afternoon before driving the 3 1/2 hours back south to my home in Connecticut, I decided to drive 1 1/2 hours further north to see if the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Bristol, Maine still had a reflection in a pool of water left over from some previous rainy weather. I had been up there the morning before and captured a shot but it was very windy with no clouds in the sky and the reflection was distorted with waves from the wind. To my delight the sky that next afternoon had some clouds just getting some pre-sunset light and the wind was very calm allowing for a beautiful reflection.

I took several shots from different perspectives both vertical and horizontal trying to capture the best composition and reflection. Fortunately, I had the place all to myself that afternoon. The temperature was about 20 degrees Fahrenheit and dropping as the sun was setting so it was cold and I was wearing gloves and a winter hat trying to keep warm. I used my sturdiest tripod with a bullhead and had the tripod legs spread wide open to get a very low angle. I tried some shots with my Sony 24mm f/1.4 GM and some with my Voigtlander 65mm manual focus lens but I really liked the composition I got using my Voigtlander Nokton 40mm f1.2 manual focus lens the best. The rocks are very jagged and can be slick so you have to be very careful walking on them while finding a composition. I've always loved the way these rocks form leading lines up towards the lighthouse. The resulting shots were well worth the extra 3 hours of driving time before my long drive back home that night.