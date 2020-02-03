Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was surprised to see that this lighthouse was as beautiful to photograph in the reflection of a tidal pool, as it was as a direct lighthouse shot on the promontory of the rocky coast. I was affected by how the metamorphic rock, millions of years old, framing it, brought out the quality of the lighthouse that is usually overlooked. It put it in the realm of something timeless, like the rocks themselves. The early morning light added to that feeling giving it a monochrome look.