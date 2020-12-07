Peggys Cove, Nova Scotia, Canada by Michael Thomas

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Peggys Cove is a small (very small) fishing village in Nova Scotia, Canada. It’s the site of a beautiful lighthouse, the Peggys Point Lighthouse. Compared to a lot of lighthouses in Nova Scotia, it is very well maintained. It sits on an incredibly photogenic granite outcropping. It presents wonderfully from all sides, so it’s both a sunrise and sunset location. Its beauty and that of the village have not gone unnoticed, and busloads of tourists from cruise ships docked in nearby Halifax descend on the town daily. Luckily for photographers, their schedules preclude them being there during the golden hours when everything becomes peaceful. My wife and I stayed at the only bed and breakfast in town (no hotels of course) and, as the owner predicted, had the place mostly to myself at sunrise and sunset.

On one of these mornings, I arose to an overcast dawn. At first I concentrated on architectural shots of the lighthouse, whose red light was still flashing. When I turned away towards St Margarets Bay, I was attracted to a sliver of sunlight on the horizon as well as gradations of subtle color in the sky. I tried to enhance or complement that by smoothing the sea with a 90 second exposure. I think long exposures contribute to the minimalist nature of these scenes. While I wasn’t consciously aware of it, the repeating pattern of warm and cool tones from granite to sea to horizon to sky makes this one of my favorite images from a memorable trip to Canada.