Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We arrived at Peggy's Cove in Nova Scotia Canada in the afternoon. Walking around the area doing the tourist thing and looking for compositions on the lighthouse while waiting for the golden hour of afternoon light.

The clouds really started to roll in fast as the sun went down. I thought it was going to be a bust, but then a small opening in the clouds gave way to a beautiful sun star. So I changed the aperture to f/22 to maximize the star effect and this image was the result. I was very relieved and pleased with the results.