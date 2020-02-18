User Icon
Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia, Canada by Bernd Halsner

Peggy's Cove is one of the most photographed lighthouses in Canada.

I took this photo on the first day of my stay in nova scotia very early in the morning.

The good thing about this time is that there are no tourists yet and i can take my picture composition in peace. I used a gradient filter and a polarizing filter to eliminate the reflection in the water.

