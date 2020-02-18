Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Peggy's Cove is one of the most photographed lighthouses in Canada.

I took this photo on the first day of my stay in nova scotia very early in the morning.

The good thing about this time is that there are no tourists yet and i can take my picture composition in peace. I used a gradient filter and a polarizing filter to eliminate the reflection in the water.