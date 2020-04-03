User Icon
Peak District, England By Mike Campbell

Waterfall Assignment


After a 30 minute hike with my then 5 year old son to this waterfall, we sat at the foot of it and ate lunch before getting our cameras out. The waterfall itself isn't that high so I had to get creative with my angle to make it look more dramatic.

This was the first photo trip I did with my son, we both arrived back at the car filthy and soaking after all the river crossings but he had a beaming smile from ear to ear, it was a proper father-son bonding experience.

