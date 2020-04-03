Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After a 30 minute hike with my then 5 year old son to this waterfall, we sat at the foot of it and ate lunch before getting our cameras out. The waterfall itself isn't that high so I had to get creative with my angle to make it look more dramatic.

This was the first photo trip I did with my son, we both arrived back at the car filthy and soaking after all the river crossings but he had a beaming smile from ear to ear, it was a proper father-son bonding experience.