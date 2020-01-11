Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is made in the Peak District, Derbyshire. One of the best know location amongst landscape photographers in the UK. It is worth to go out any time of the year, day. I never come home disappointed from there. Not if I have not even taken my camera out. The image was taken in 2018, when there was an exceptional drought season. The grass had a beautiful golden glow against the setting sun.