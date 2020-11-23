All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Peacham is a small village located in the southern tier of the Northeast Kingdom in the State of Vermont, USA. It’s considered one of the most picturesque towns in Vermont, once designated “Best New England Village” by Yankee Magazine. Settled in 1776, its resident population remains low in the 700s, although it does get a fair share of tourism at the peak of fall foliage.

It’s been said that Peacham is also the most photographed village in New England, although that claim would be difficult to prove. However, there’s little doubt that Peacham remains a popular destination for photographers everywhere. Why the appeal? Perhaps because it embodies the charm and character of a farming town from yesteryear.

It’s not surprising that Peacham has been on Hollywood’s radar for a while, with several major motion pictures filmed here, involving the likes of actor Liam Neeson. The population and family farms may have declined in the 20th century, but the rural charm remains.

From a photographer’s perspective, Peacham is an ideal country village, complete with a white steeple church, red barns, rolling hills, and grazing cows. And in autumn, the foliage is adorned in pretty hues of yellow, orange, and red to further beautify the scenery.

I came with a friend to photograph the village before sunset, and we had the place to ourselves. We climbed up a hill on the west side of the village to include the colorful hills. The trees were showing good color on this late September day, especially when the golden light shone upon the scene. It was cloudy, but the clouds to the west parted just long enough to cast brilliant light upon the structures and foliage, as cows grazed peacefully in the field.