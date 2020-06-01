Follow us
Much like many other photographers, I have places I feel at home with. I like to go back to them and be reminded of why I went there before. I have many on my list: from the barren deserts of America to the snow-laden farmers’ field of Japan and, of course, too many locations in the Scottish Highlands to mention here.
Strangely, a place I feel I have not photographed enough, and one which I live very close to, is the Lake District in England. This is a place with which I am very familiar and memories of visits there go back to when I was a child climbing and walking in the mountains with my father, camping trips with my friends whilst at university, and some of my earliest memories of lugging around a large format camera. To me, it seems almost unjust to not have an extensive back catalogue of photographic explorations of ...