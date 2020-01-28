Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Irpinia is a district of the Apennine Mountains around Avellino, a town in Campania, South Italy, about 50 km east of Naples and is a very nice place to visit for the lovers of nature. My friends and I were heading to the "Toppo del Monaco"'s refuge to take picture of the autumn foliage when we noticed this natural gallery of trees.