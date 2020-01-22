Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

While on safari, overwhelmed and excited by the exquisite show of animals that I had never before even imagined viewing in their natural habitat, I came across this magical scene. I jumped out of the jeep, much to the surprise of our guide, to capture this surreal landscape. The dawn had not yet awakened as the mist, and curves of the path reached out and called to me. I was truly mesmerized by the magical milieu.