Patagonia, Arizona, USA by Jonathan Cook

Picture Story

Southern Arizona is a wonderland of mountain wilderness and scenic beauty waiting to be explored. My wife and I are spending a couple of weeks living just outside Patagonia while some repairs are made to our house, which gives me the opportunity to get out and see this beautiful part of the state. Landscapes here are dotted with active ranches and grazing cows on the rugged rolling hills. Taller peaks are always looming in the background and the sun’s colors put on a show in the sky every morning and evening. This photo is taken at dusk from a road named Circulo Montana that runs along one of the ridge lines near Patagonia Lake State Park. I enjoy thinking about what a particular vista looked like twenty years ago or even a hundred. There’s a certain wonder and calm that comes with the slower pace and realizing that the views probably haven’t changed much over the years. In a world where technology change is seemingly constant, I’m glad there are places to explore that serve almost as a living record of our past.