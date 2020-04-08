Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Even after reading and hearing so much about Patagonia, I was still captivated by its beauty the moment we passed the first switchback on our way up . Naturally brilliant autumn colors with Fitz Roy on the background is every photographer’s dream, especially with waterfalls in the foreground. Compared to the more famous Arroyo del Salto, this waterfall is less known and much more difficult to access, and there is very little room to maneuver for best composition. Due to the high level of contrast this photo was a blend of two shots, one for the back ground and one for the foreground.