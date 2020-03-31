Parkhouse Hill, Peak District, England by Kieran Metcalfe

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Taken very early on a November morning from the slopes of Chrome Hill in the UK’s Peak District National Park, looking towards neighbouring Parkhouse Hill. The sharp ridgelines of the two hills form what is known locally as ‘The Dragon’s Back’.

A shot I took later this same morning was chosen as the winner of a national photography competition celebrating the UK’s National Parks, so this shot got overlooked for a long while. Recently however, while going through my back-catalogue due to the coronavirus lockdown, I found this unshared shot and pulled it out.

The aim of the trip was to shoot the peak of the hills above the mist which was forecast for the morning. However, it turned out to be extremely windy instead. That blew the mist away before it could settle, but a constant stream of low clouds blew through making for a soft and interesting sky. Even at only 2.5 seconds, there was significant movement in the clouds. The very early pre-dawn light gave the whole scene a wonderful fairy-tale glow.

It was a battle, even with my sturdy tripod to get the shot steady, but shooting from a very low angle gave the protection needed.