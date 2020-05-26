User Icon
Paria Plateau, Arizona, USA by Jesse Moran

The Paris Plateau has Always been an Awesome Place to Explore , with so many trips taken to this Location I always had a vision for this composition with the Brain Rock structure but never could execute what i had visioned, until finally on my latest trip during the chilling temperature months a Storm was making its way towards my location and the clouds aligned nicely during a beautiful sunset, the light plus colors of rock I instantly knew the persistence to achieve the vision had paid off! There is still so much to be explored out here and I hope to make it back fairly soon to continue the search.

