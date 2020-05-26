All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Paris Plateau has Always been an Awesome Place to Explore , with so many trips taken to this Location I always had a vision for this composition with the Brain Rock structure but never could execute what i had visioned, until finally on my latest trip during the chilling temperature months a Storm was making its way towards my location and the clouds aligned nicely during a beautiful sunset, the light plus colors of rock I instantly knew the persistence to achieve the vision had paid off! There is still so much to be explored out here and I hope to make it back fairly soon to continue the search.