Wide Angle Assignment

Parc National des Grands Jardins, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

Parc National des Grands Jardins, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy
Picture Story

This photograph was taken in the Parc National des Grands-Jardins in October, 2019. The park is situated in the Charlevoix region of Quebec, Canada, roughly a two-hour drive from Quebec City. It is renowned for its landscapes, particularly during the autumn. Weather conditions, time to climb the mountain and the sunset direction were key elements in planning this shot. After arriving at the summit of the mountain hike, I was seduced by the conjunction of two small trees and the red bushes

LPM Special Offer

