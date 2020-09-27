All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photograph was taken in the Parc National des Grands-Jardins in October, 2019. The park is situated in the Charlevoix region of Quebec, Canada, roughly a two-hour drive from Quebec City. It is renowned for its landscapes, particularly during the autumn. Weather conditions, time to climb the mountain and the sunset direction were key elements in planning this shot. After arriving at the summit of the mountain hike, I was seduced by the conjunction of two small trees and the red bushes