I took this photo back in the fall of 2015. It was my first fall in New England after relocating there from Florida and I was excited to explore the fall scenes. I had heard great things about fall in New England, and I was not disappointed. This particular area was close to where I used to live. There had been overnight showers, but by sunrise the rains had left and calm had settled in. I found this scene just off a hiking trail not far from the road. I set up my Gitzo tripod and took some shots while it was calm.