I travel the logging roads around the Comox Valley on a regular bases. Living in Courtenay I have the pleasure of enjoying the beauty that's surrounds me. I visit these falls often to check on the water flow. On this day the summer melt had increased the flow to a perfect level for photographing. The way it came over the rocks, swirling around,changing colours as it did so, it intriqued me. I looked around to fine the best composition, put my camera on the tripod, set the exposure and shutter speed,took the shot. I am pleased with the results.