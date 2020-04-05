User Icon
You are at:»»»Paradise Falls, Comox Valley, BC, Canada by Claude Dalley
Waterfall Assignment

Paradise Falls, Comox Valley, BC, Canada by Claude Dalley

By on 0 Comments

Paradise Falls, Comox Valley, BC, Canada by Claude Dalley
Views: 720


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I travel the logging roads around the Comox Valley on a regular bases. Living in Courtenay I have the pleasure of enjoying the beauty that's surrounds me. I visit these falls often to check on the water flow. On this day the summer melt had increased the flow to a perfect level for photographing. The way it came over the rocks, swirling around,changing colours as it did so, it intriqued me. I looked around to fine the best composition, put my camera on the tripod, set the exposure and shutter speed,took the shot. I am pleased with the results.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®