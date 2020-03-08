Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Death Valley is one of the most driest and hottest places on Earth. Water, snow or clouds are quite rare on their own, but when these elements all come together at the same time it makes it a truly unique experience, especially if you get a chance to experience its magnificence by yourself. I spent a week photographing in Death Valley National Park back in December and got this rare opportunity to experience it like never before. I shot this pano during one of the mornings when the sun broke through the thick layer of clouds and created this warm glow over the snowy Panamint peaks.