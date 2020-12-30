All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

During a late night thunderstorm resulting from the outer bands of a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida I took a long exposure to capture the spectacular lightning display. This image was not as dramatic as a previous image (taken through a sliding door) which included multiple bolts. The rain swells subsided enough to move the camera outside to the balcony allowing for a long exposure without a completely water saturated camera.