Panama City Beach, Bay County, Florida, USA by Michael Desselle

Picture Story

Nearly every evening, and for that matter nearly every morning, on the Emerald Coast of Florida, one is presented with a spectacular sunset, or sunrise, opportunity especially if sever weather is on the horizon either approaching or retreating. On this particular day from my 11th floor balcony, a rainstorm was approaching from the west . I took a 20 second exposure at about a 70mm focal length to capture the retreating sunlight on the edge of the shore as walkers head home for the evening.