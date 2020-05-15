Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Springtime in the Palouse Region of Washington is a stunning place to visit as the rolling fields come alive as the crops pop out of the fertile soil. Last spring we were traveling with a group of friends for the specific purpose of photographing this amazing place. When I saw these two intersecting fields with the clouds above it. I knew we had to stop. Once the we are past this current state of travel restrictions, I would highly recommend a visit to this region in the springtime.