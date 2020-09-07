All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Palouse Falls in eastern Washington State is a spectacular waterfall that plummets 200 feet into a huge natural amphitheater. The afternoon before I took this photograph, I set up my tent in Palouse Falls State Park and then scouted locations for sunrise photographs the next morning. The next morning I went to the several photo locations I had hoped to take photos and realized that none of them were decent positions. So as the rising sun was nearing the horizon, I scrambled along the edge of the canyon to find a better location. I had enough time to set up my camera and fire off two series of manually bracketed exposures, one series for the waterfall and much darker ground, and a second for the much brighter sky. I blended two of the exposures in processing. The sky exposure was f22 at 0.6 seconds, 100 ISO. The ground exposure was f20 at 6 seconds, ISO 100. I used a 6 second exposure to blur the waterfall.