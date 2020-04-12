Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is Palouse Falls in Palouse Falls State Park, eastern Washington state. I visited the park on a cross-country trip in February. I had been talking with a father, who had just officiated at the outdoor wedding of his daughter and new son-in-law at the park, when I noticed that the setting sun was starting to turn the clouds magenta. Coincidentally the father’s family informed him that they wanted to get out of the cold and back into their vehicle. So he and I parted ways, and I scrambled to an overlook to take this photo. I slightly underexposed this image to help saturate the colors in the clouds and expose for the white water. After the wedding party left, I stayed to take night photos under the Milky Way and sunrise photos the next morning.