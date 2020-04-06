Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The stone bridge of Palaiokarya has two artificial waterfalls and it was built in the 16th century. It is a stone arched bridge with a length of 26 meters. The waterfall behind the bridge is 12 meters high. However, I have chosen not to include the bridge in the photo and take the most "common" photo. I opted to shoot parts of the two waterfalls and include in the foreground the beautiful plant. It looks as if there are curtains behind the plant.