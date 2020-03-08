Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A much photographed location at San Francisco. Had gone to capture the sunset. But the sky was too bland. Knowing that the Architecture would stand out at the blue-hour, I hung around till it was time. Most walkers and tourists had left. We, me and my husband, had the place to ourselves. I composed my shot and took three exposures. Blended them on Lightroom to get my smooth shot with popping colors. The moon, was a surprise that peaked out from behind the building, just in time.