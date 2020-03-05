Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with dozens of other photographers on a cold September morning as the sun rose on the Grand Tetons. We were all hoping for calm waters in order to capture the reflection of the mountains in the water. What little cloud cover we had added a nice hue to the sky, giving just enough color to the light that, when converted to black and white, made the mountains really stand out.