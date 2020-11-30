All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Sometimes you just get lucky. We were camped off Owl Creek Pass on the Cimarron river, the night was cold and windy and we woke at first light to 4 maybe 5 inches of snow. The storm was breaking across the peaks and this is the view we started the day with. Narrow-leaf Cottonwoods show the season with their golden leaves. This was a morning with an embarrassment of riches. No matter the direction there was an image begging to be captured. It became a game of "I wonder what the view is from (fill in the blank), I wonder how the aspens over there look". We know the area well so it was dash from one site to the next, with plenty of delights in between. Of course there were plenty of moments to just absorb the beauty and wonder. Another perk was, no one was up there. We made "first tracks" on the pass as well as the trail-head roads. By mid-day the melting snow and mud made us very glad our old 4x4 truck had good tires. Fall is a shoulder season and in the mountains of Colorado it can linger for weeks or it can preview the coming winter, sometimes you get lucky and get both.