All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

During an early spring trip around Scotland in 2019 I was staying in Tongue, one of the most northerly parts of Scotland and had travelled to Traigh Allt Chailgeag with the intention of shooting the dawn. The light just wasn't right, so I started to head back towards Tongue for some breakfast when the sky suddenly changed colour and produced the most intense reds I could remember seeing. There is often nowhere easy to stop on the single track that makes up much of that road, but I spotted a harder bit of gravelled edge and managed to get my car just off the road without damaging any heather. The light was incredible and I set up very quickly, having only partly packed the bag from the previous attempt to catch the dawn. I only had time to take about a handful of shots before the light faded as quickly as it had arrived.