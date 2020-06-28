All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The day before we got married at a small B&B we made a trip in the surroudings and this picture was a result of that trip! The weather was very nice that day, hot and calm with mist in the distance. If you look really intense at the picture you can see the castle tower of Carlstens castle far away! Two things are required; very good eyesight and a vivid fantasy then you might see the tower in the distance!