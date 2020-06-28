User Icon
You are at:»»»Outside of Marstrand, Sweden by Claes Sjunnesson
Misty Landscape Assignment

Outside of Marstrand, Sweden by Claes Sjunnesson

By on 0 Comments

Outside of Marstrand, Sweden by Claes Sjunnesson
Views: 437

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The day before we got married at a small B&B we made a trip in the surroudings and this picture was a result of that trip! The weather was very nice that day, hot and calm with mist in the distance. If you look really intense at the picture you can see the castle tower of Carlstens castle far away! Two things are required; very good eyesight and a vivid fantasy then you might see the tower in the distance!

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®