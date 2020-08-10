User Icon
Outside Kosta Outlet, Sweden by Claes Sjunnesson

I was walking around in Kosta with camera in hand looking for motives. I am strongly influensed by Ansel Adams and had set the camera to sqare format and b/w! Of course I took more than this picture this day but this is the one that stood out! When I came home I used (as always when it concerns b/w) Silver Efex Pro II to do the job! It is hanging on the wall in my home now! Is it a good picture? That is up to the viewer to decide! I am pleased with it!

