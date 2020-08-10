Outside Kosta Outlet, Sweden by Claes Sjunnesson

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was walking around in Kosta with camera in hand looking for motives. I am strongly influensed by Ansel Adams and had set the camera to sqare format and b/w! Of course I took more than this picture this day but this is the one that stood out! When I came home I used (as always when it concerns b/w) Silver Efex Pro II to do the job! It is hanging on the wall in my home now! Is it a good picture? That is up to the viewer to decide! I am pleased with it!