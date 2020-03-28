User Icon
Ouray, Colorado, USA by Gale Ensign

Reflections Assignment


Last year (2019) I took a road trip that started at my home here in California up to Yellowstone National Park then down to Colorado. Traveling through Western Colorado in the fall when the Aspen trees are changing color is an incredible experience. I was in Colorado for almost a week and at the start of one of these days, a snowstorm came through leaving a dusting of snow indicating that winter was coming soon. That morning I captured this image of Aspen trees reflecting in this small pond, I was surprised that the wind had settled down leaving the water almost smooth. There are a lot of locations that I didn't have time to visit and am very much looking forward to another trip this coming fall.

