Reflections Assignment

Ouray, Colorado, USA by Devin Fitzgerald

By on 0 Comments

Ouray, Colorado, USA by Devin Fitzgerald
Views: 840


Pond reflection in southwest Colorado. The area has beautiful large groves of aspen trees that give a brilliant yellow color across the landscape. This is a popular spot in the area to photograph, I have been there several times but have never been there with no wind and the pond this still. Lighting can be challenging because the mountains to the immediate east will prevent nice side lighting and by the time the area is illuminated the sun is already fairly high in the ski causing highlights. A gradient filter helps.

