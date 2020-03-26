Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Pond reflection in southwest Colorado. The area has beautiful large groves of aspen trees that give a brilliant yellow color across the landscape. This is a popular spot in the area to photograph, I have been there several times but have never been there with no wind and the pond this still. Lighting can be challenging because the mountains to the immediate east will prevent nice side lighting and by the time the area is illuminated the sun is already fairly high in the ski causing highlights. A gradient filter helps.