All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Fall in the San Juan Mountains of southwest Colorado can be magical due to the high altitude and large grove of aspens. I have traveled to this location many times over the years. Returning to the same place at the same time of year can be challenging, but that just puts more focus on your need to be creative in your voice and composition. I awoke before sunrise to arrive at this small lake that I knew. I wanted to photograph it in open shade, before the harsh direct light of day illuminated the scene. Generally I position myself on the far side of the lake hoping to capture reflections of aspens in the still waters. I noticed at the very far end of the lake this outcropping of bushes rising above the water line. I decided to use this as a break in the pattern of the reflected aspen trees. I think the final image is strong and interesting.