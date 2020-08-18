All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

During the COVID19 lockdown I missed using my camera outside. So I bought and set up a single valve water drop splash/collision kit, some flash guns and started to learn about using flash to freeze images. 2 water drop collisions make fascinating shapes and no two are the same. I can sit for hours adjusting timing, size of water drop, delay to camera firing etc - all producing different results. Not only that but there's the liquid mixture to take into account, in that different viscocities of the water drops themselves, plus that in the catch tray also make a huge difference to results. I hope you like my abstract shape.