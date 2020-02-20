Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On that day we did not expect any colors in the sky but there was windy so we just improvised and had to take a shot from this massive lighthouse on island Osmussaare. It is still there and maintained by the one family who is still living on this small island. You can walk from one side to another in an hour and a half with a slow walk.