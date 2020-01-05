User Icon
Osmussaare, Estonia by Ermo Justus

Osmussaare, Estonia by Ermo Justus
It was group of photographers who went on an island to take photos. But in the morning when we jumped on a boat there was no expectation to get any colors in the sky. If all day has been rained you do not expect that these colors will pop up. There is saying that after the rain there is going to be sunshine. And at this point it was correct and we were happy it lasted till it was pitch black.

