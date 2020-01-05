Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was group of photographers who went on an island to take photos. But in the morning when we jumped on a boat there was no expectation to get any colors in the sky. If all day has been rained you do not expect that these colors will pop up. There is saying that after the rain there is going to be sunshine. And at this point it was correct and we were happy it lasted till it was pitch black.