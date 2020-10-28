Oregon, USA by Shumon Saito

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was casually walking along the trail on my way home from taking pictures of a waterfall deep in the mountains early in the morning on a rainy day, when I suddenly saw a beautiful light shining on the side of the trail and a view that I was curious about. I didn't take out my camera, just looked at it and enjoyed the view, and once I passed by, I was still curious about it, so I went back and grabbed my camera.